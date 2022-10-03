Thora Birch Reveals Why She Didn't Return In Hocus Pocus 2

"Hocus Pocus 2" is finally here, reuniting fans with the malevolent Sanderson sisters nearly 30 years after the release of the Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus." One of the most impressive aspects of the hotly-anticipated sequel is the fact that most of the cast of the original film reprised their iconic roles without skipping a beat.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy (who play Sarah, Winifred, and Mary Sanderson respectively) pick up right where they left off following their defeat in "Hocus Pocus" — as the three wicked witches set off to terrorize a brand-new generation of teenagers throughout Salem, Massacusetts. Also returning is actor Doug Jones as the zombified Billy Butcherson: a former lover of Winifred who was raised from the dead during the witches' last attack on Salem.

Although it's certainly exciting to see these beloved characters reunited on the big screen again, one notable absence from "Hocus Pocus 2" is actor Thora Birch: who played the character of Danielle "Dani" Dennison in the original film. Fans of the series will remember that Dani served as the deuteragonist of "Hocus Pocus" alongside her brother Max Dennison (Omri Katz), and her absence in the sequel seems highly odd. In fact, according to Thora Birch herself, there's actually a very specific reason why she didn't return for "Hocus Pocus 2," as she would have absolutely loved to return for the new movie.