Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams Series Just Lost A Huge Star

It's been sometime since we had an opportunity to check in with a live-action incarnation of the "Addams Family." The last live-action film in the franchise, "Addams Family Reunion," was released direct-to-video in 1998 (via IMDb), while a short-lived television series aired from 1998 to 1999 (via IMDb). Most people are probably familiar with the famously ghoulish group of relatives as a result of the 1964 television series or the various films and additional television series that aired in the decades after, but the origins of the family actually go all the way back to a cartoon series created by Charles Addams (yes, really) in 1938 (via Smithsonian Magazine).

In 2010, director Tim Burton had dreams of creating a stop-motion film based on Addams' original cartoons, but that project was sadly scuttled three years later (via Variety). It wasn't until 2020 that Burton's name began to be associated with yet another "Addams Family" project. In October of last year, Deadline announced that Burton would lead a live-action television series focused on Wednesday Addams. Only a few months later, the project landed at Netflix (via The Hollywood Reporter) and, ever since, fans of the franchise have been eager to learn more about the new TV series.

Unfortunately, today brings news that the upcoming comedy has lost an important member of the cast.