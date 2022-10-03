Rick And Morty Season 5 Episode 5 Should Be Giving Futurama Fans Disgusting Deja Vu

*Contains spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 5*

Five seasons in, and "Rick and Morty" is still continuing to present itself as a fountain of originality ... albeit, one operating on the same vulgar, head-exploding, toxic sewage system of ideas that it always has. With that said, one monster-sized plot detail in the latest installment might have felt a little familiar to another beloved animated show. Which is okay — it happens. Even "South Park" (a show not without fresh ideas either) made an episode-long gag about how "Simpsons did it" way before anyone else. The difference is this particular show also had its fair share of space travel, robots, and a scientist surrounded by idiots.

This week, Rick (Justin Roiland) set off on an adventure to help his spineless son-in-law, Jerry, after getting a fortune cookie from hell. Fearing that the cookie would come true and he would end up sleeping with his own mother, Jerry joined the self-proclaimed super-genius to infiltrate its manufacturer, only to encounter a massive cooperation and discover the shocking method of how the cookies were made.

Here's where the show tread over familiar territory, reminding fans of one particular episode from a show set in the world of tomorrow, just like it was yesterday. It'll also make you really thirsty for a nice refreshing can of Slurm.