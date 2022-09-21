Hulu's Hellraiser Director Has A Suggestion For Fans Before Watching The Film

If you've ever seen one of David Bruckner's nightmare-inducing horror films, you're going to be floored by his next project. The gritty director is bringing a new iteration to the "Hellraiser" franchise that will premiere on Hulu on October 7 with a petrifying story and a terrifying new twist. Following his unflinching precision in Netflix's "Blair Witch" inspired "The Ritual," it's clear his next film will be a fresh take on Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic.

After the success of blood-soaked reboots like "Halloween" and "Scream," Spyglass Media enlisted Bruckner to direct the reimagining with writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (via The Hollywood Reporter). Bruckner first cut his teeth in the genre-redefining anthology hit "V/H/S" with his memorable segment "Amateur Night," which was so successful it spun off into the 2016 succubus film "Siren" (per Bloody Disgusting). The empowering and thrilling portrayal highlights elements of toxic masculinity that are consistently scrutinized under Bruckner's direction.

Bruckner brings that awareness to his newest project with refreshing results evident in the bloodthirsty "Hellraiser" trailer. The Cenobites have a new slew of seemingly deserving youngsters to torment including Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey, and Aoife Hinds. "Sense8" breakout Jamie Clayton even stars in a surprising turn, which inspired the director to spill some words of wisdom ahead of fans' viewing.