Baz Luhrmann Already Has Some Ideas For An Intriguing Adaptation Of Elvis
Australian director Baz Luhrmann's films are unique and frenetic montages of striking visuals set against grand themes of romance, history, and popular culture. He is a filmmaker who has never been afraid to go bold and epic when it comes to staging a big screen extravaganza, which can be seen in everything from "Strictly Ballroom" to "Moulin Rouge!" to"The Great Gatsby." Considering the epic scale he works on, it is no wonder why Baz Luhrmann's films are so few and far between. In recent years, he even turned his attention to television with 2016's dazzling musical drama "The Get Down," which was unfortunately canceled by Netflix after only one season.
Luhrmann has turned his attention back to the silver screen with his much-hyped biographical musical "Elvis," which went on to aggregate a decent critical appraisal and large acclaim from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie tells both a realistic account of the King of Rock and Roll's turbulent life, while also maintaining a powerful urgency when staging some of the most memorable performances from his career. The movie was a box office success, and now, the director already has some interesting ideas for an adaptation of the film.
Baz Luhrmann can envision a musical stage adaptation of Elvis
Some of Baz Luhrmann's movies have naturally been adapted into stage musicals. Luhrmann's penchant for the theatrical, in addition to his passionate love of modern and classical music, translates seamlessly to the stage. At a benefit gala performance of the adaptation of "Moulin Rouge!" on London's West End, Luhrmann was asked by WhatsOnStage about the possibility of bringing "Elvis" to the theater. He commented, "All my shows naturally can become musicals. I don't know when but, without putting a sort of headline out there, I can't see how it wouldn't be at some point."
The director then went on to provide some unique insights into why his version of "Elvis" would be a good fit for a stage musical, and how he imagines such a production working. Luhrmann said, "Think of the role of Tom Hanks [Colonel Tom Parker] anchoring ... a swirling musical that goes around him about Elvis. And also, we had the privilege [of seeing] Austin [Butler, who plays Elvis] do all those numbers in 'Elvis,' but full out. We didn't call cut; he just did the whole concert." He then described the context of this process by stating, "So, on a musical stage version, you could really allow that to flow, we had the privilege of feeling like we were in the showroom with Elvis, and a live stage version will give you that, as well as the inner life of Elvis — the story."
It would make perfect sense for the movie to go full musical.