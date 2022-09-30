Baz Luhrmann Already Has Some Ideas For An Intriguing Adaptation Of Elvis

Some of Baz Luhrmann's movies have naturally been adapted into stage musicals. Luhrmann's penchant for the theatrical, in addition to his passionate love of modern and classical music, translates seamlessly to the stage. At a benefit gala performance of the adaptation of "Moulin Rouge!" on London's West End, Luhrmann was asked by WhatsOnStage about the possibility of bringing "Elvis" to the theater. He commented, "All my shows naturally can become musicals. I don't know when but, without putting a sort of headline out there, I can't see how it wouldn't be at some point."

The director then went on to provide some unique insights into why his version of "Elvis" would be a good fit for a stage musical, and how he imagines such a production working. Luhrmann said, "Think of the role of Tom Hanks [Colonel Tom Parker] anchoring ... a swirling musical that goes around him about Elvis. And also, we had the privilege [of seeing] Austin [Butler, who plays Elvis] do all those numbers in 'Elvis,' but full out. We didn't call cut; he just did the whole concert." He then described the context of this process by stating, "So, on a musical stage version, you could really allow that to flow, we had the privilege of feeling like we were in the showroom with Elvis, and a live stage version will give you that, as well as the inner life of Elvis — the story."

It would make perfect sense for the movie to go full musical.