Takashi Miike Directed A New Series For The Last Streaming Service You'd Expect
Takashi Miike's latest project is being released on one of the most unexpected platforms. Miike has been at the center of several controversies throughout this directorial career. Responsible for over a hundred television and cinematic productions, the Japanese director's works have been banned for their depiction of sexuality and violence (via The Hollywood Reporter). Miike has effortlessly glided between the mainstream and independent, releasing films like "One Missed Call" (which received its own American adaptation in 2008) while also delivering disturbing spectacles such as the endlessly controversial "Ichi the Killer" (which is based off of a manga).
Celebrated and criticized, Miike is at ease with himself. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the director acknowledges how his inherent fear has helped create a mythology surrounding himself in the horror genre. "This sounds really silly, but as a child I've always been a bit of a coward so I don't watch many horrors films myself," Miike reveals. "Even after I finish making horror films, I usually don't go to a theater to watch them myself." There's something alluring and inviting about Miike's method of horror that has proven to be equally controversial in America. Miike's episode of the anthology series "Masters of Horror" was dubbed as the "the most disturbing film I've ever seen" by the show's creator and failed to air on Showtime, receiving only a stand-alone Blu-ray release (via The New York Times).
While Miike is a celebrated auteur responsible for Japan's scariest films, his brand has made it difficult for him to work with the world's biggest media companies. Perhaps the tide has changed, as the director is releasing a brand new series with the most unexpected streamer.
Takashi Miike is releasing a horror series on Disney+ Korea
Takashi Miike's latest project sees him working with Disney+ Korea for "Connect," a 6-episode series (via Variety). The series will debut at the Busan International Film Festival on October 6-7, 2022. Ahead of its debut, Disney+ Korea has released the first trailer for the series, which looks to be just as disturbing as Miike's other work. "Connect" will be presented as a Star Original, Disney+'s general programming section that is a mainstay for international iterations of the streamer.
Based on the manga webtoon of the same name, "Connect" follows a man who is kidnapped by a group of organ harvesters and has one of his eyes removed. His eye is later transplanted to a serial killer. Connected to the killer, the donor receives terrifying visions of fear and violence as the residents of Seoul are attacked. Miike's recent output has a definitive theme: adapting manga. The director acknowledged as much when he spoke with RogerEbert.com in 2019. "I was born in 1960 and in my childhood we were all big manga consumers that was the culture," the director revealed. "There was this unconditional respect that was infused in us for the genre. More than my films being influenced by manga I was indelibly impressed by Manga, and that definitely comes out in the films."
Could "Connect" could be another mainstream breakthrough for the controversial director? With Disney+ bankrolling and promoting the project, they have the ability to market the series endlessly, especially in regions like Asia and Europe, where Star's content hub is popular.