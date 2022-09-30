Takashi Miike Directed A New Series For The Last Streaming Service You'd Expect

Takashi Miike's latest project is being released on one of the most unexpected platforms. Miike has been at the center of several controversies throughout this directorial career. Responsible for over a hundred television and cinematic productions, the Japanese director's works have been banned for their depiction of sexuality and violence (via The Hollywood Reporter). Miike has effortlessly glided between the mainstream and independent, releasing films like "One Missed Call" (which received its own American adaptation in 2008) while also delivering disturbing spectacles such as the endlessly controversial "Ichi the Killer" (which is based off of a manga).

Celebrated and criticized, Miike is at ease with himself. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the director acknowledges how his inherent fear has helped create a mythology surrounding himself in the horror genre. "This sounds really silly, but as a child I've always been a bit of a coward so I don't watch many horrors films myself," Miike reveals. "Even after I finish making horror films, I usually don't go to a theater to watch them myself." There's something alluring and inviting about Miike's method of horror that has proven to be equally controversial in America. Miike's episode of the anthology series "Masters of Horror" was dubbed as the "the most disturbing film I've ever seen" by the show's creator and failed to air on Showtime, receiving only a stand-alone Blu-ray release (via The New York Times).

While Miike is a celebrated auteur responsible for Japan's scariest films, his brand has made it difficult for him to work with the world's biggest media companies. Perhaps the tide has changed, as the director is releasing a brand new series with the most unexpected streamer.