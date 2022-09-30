The Latest Suzume No Tojimari Trailer Has Fans All Laughing About The Same Unlikely Romance

The trailer for "Suzume no Tojimari" plunges the audience right into the main story as Suzume (voice of Nanoka Hara) meets Souta (voice of Hokuto Matsumura) in a wide-open outdoor space. He asks her if there is a door nearby, and then it appears in an abandoned building, where Suzume enters it. We then see Suzume and Souta trying to close the door, which is releasing powerful swaths of ominous-looking red energy into the world. He confirms that the opened door brings disaster upon the world, and then ... he mysteriously turns into a chair. The rest of the clip shows the two of them trying to save the world, all while Suzume experiences growing romantic feelings for Souta in chair form.

In true Makoto Shinkai fashion, the movie is both imaginative whimsy and oddball romance, which some fans are finding to be a repeating pattern. On Catsuka's official Twitter account announcing the trailer, user @Xeres tweeted, "Is he [Shinkai] literally just making the same movie over and over again lmao." But the bigger confusion came with deadpan observations of Suzume's love for a man or possibly just the man as a chair, with @cyan stating, "So is that man the love interest?" To which @Karlamarie replied, "The chair is the love interest." The trailer is unorthodox and odd, but also funny in a nonsensical way.