Anime Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Suzume No Tojimari Trailer

Judging by the Twitter thread that followed the release of the trailer back in July, fans seem to be super excited for "Suzume no Tojimari."

"Oh, my, this looks so good!! Seriously can't wait for this," one fan tweeted. "LET'S GOOOOO I can't wait to cry again," said another. For the uninitiated, Shinkai's work tends to pull at the heartstrings — or tear them out entirely, rather.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, the story was very much the same. "I really got goosebumps. It will be a great masterpiece," said one commenter. "Would love to see this movie on the big screen here in India," said another, clearly hoping that "Suzume no Tojimari" will be successful enough to garner a theatrical release outside of Japan.

While the praise was pretty consistent, some users took it one step further and started speculating about the plot of the film. "I have a theory that this film is gonna link his past 2 projects together with it and the phenomena that take place... Your Name being time, and the comet... Weathering With You being the Weather and Spirits involved." It's actually ... a pretty interesting theory!

Either way, with "Suzume no Tojimari" set to release on November 11 in Japan, fans will be able to get their first look at the finished product. Hopefully, it does well enough to be distributed to fans in other markets around the world as well.