How Adrien Brody's Arthur Miller Research For Netflix's Blonde Threw Him For A Loop

Adrien Brody recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss all things "Blonde" — including how he prepared to play Arthur Miller. Brody began, "He's one of our greatest playwrights ever, obviously, and his work is so nuanced. The irony is that so many of his plays revolve around family structure, family drama and tragedy — and his place in this piece of storytelling is a tumultuous family tragedy."

Brody explained that, in order to honor Miller with his performance, he did extensive research about the playwright's life as a whole, including the many facets that don't show up in "Blonde." By looking at his life and career as a whole, Brody was trying to gain an understanding of the context of the time he spent married to Monroe. Then, after he had done most of his research, he was thrown for a loop by director Andrew Dominik.

The actor detailed how much of his research had been watching videos of Miller, mostly toward the end of his life, and using that to figure out his portrayal — until Dominik showed him footage of Miller from around the time that he was married to Monroe. Brody continued, "I was like, 'Oh, no...' Because in the footage I was watching, he was a lot older and his voice had changed quite drastically. It was much more gravelly. We were pretty close to starting shooting, but the stuff Andrew showed me helped me adjust a lot, thankfully. It's interesting how a matter of years can bring an entirely different weight and a shift in a person's presentation."