Patrick Dempsey Weighs In On Grey's Anatomy's Future Without A Full-Time Meredith Grey

"Grey's Anatomy" fans have gotten used to saying goodbye. In the 17 years since it premiered, plenty of "Grey's Anatomy" actors have come and gone from the medical drama, and while some stars have left bigger gaps to fill than others, the series has consistently remained a flagship title for ABC. Of course, it has partially been able to do that because of the constant presence of its central star, Ellen Pompeo, whose performance as Meredith Grey has helped guide "Grey's Anatomy" through all of its many cast exits over the years.

It's for that reason that "Grey's Anatomy" is now on the verge of facing its biggest challenge to date. After appearing as Meredith throughout all of the show's first 18 seasons, Pompeo is set to star in far fewer episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" Season 19 than fans may have expected. Now, many "Grey's Anatomy" fans are seriously worried about how well the series will work without Pompeo present to continue leading its story.

Fortunately, one former "Grey's Anatomy" star believes that the medical drama will be relatively fine without its longtime lead.