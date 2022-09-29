Why Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Sees A Relationship In Will's Future
Since 2012, NBC's popular "One Chicago" franchise, which consists of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and the short-lived "Chicago Justice," has explored the trials and tribulations of complex characters navigating life in the Windy City's first responder and criminal justice fields. Co-created by Dick Wolf, all the programs serve as companion pieces to his "Law & Order" suite of shows that explore most of the same occupations in NYC. "Chicago Med" continues the tradition set by the likes of "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy," showcasing the dynamic lives of characters in the medical field that must balance their own issues with their commitments to saving the lives of others.
Those who work in the emergency department within Gaffney Chicago Medical Center have also shared connections to characters from both "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.," which is a unique way that the showrunners bridge the attachment of all shows in the franchise. There was Nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) who was a childhood confidant of "Chicago Fire's" Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and of course, brothers Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and "Chicago P.D.'s" Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). With Soffer set to leave the fictional 21st District of the Chicago Police Department in the fall of 2022 (via Variety), Dr. Halstead's future in the Midwest Metropolis is shaping up to be a bit lonely. But the actor who plays him sees a possible relationship in store for him in the future, and here's why.
Gehlfuss says Will will be extremely lonely after Jay leaves
The "One Chicago" franchise has a long history of great crossover moments, and seeing Will and Jay together can be added to this. But after a decade of playing Detective Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer is moving on. Nick Gehlfuss was asked in an interview with TVLine how Will would feel not having Jay around, and the actor replied, "I think he'll be extremely lonely because, at this point, both of his parents aren't alive. And as far as we know of the Halstead family, that's all Will has left. That's why I think maybe a relationship would be good for Will, to have someone else around. I mean, he has his colleagues, of course, but something a little more intimate to go home to and be with."
Will first appeared in Season 2 of "Chicago P.D.," where he reconnected with his brother after a period of estrangement. In terms of a reunion between the two happening before Soffer leaves the 21st District, fans are predicting some somber ways in which it may happen. Redditor u/CSE111 wrote, "If they do kill him [Jay] off, I hope it's during a One Chicago crossover night, that way we can get an entire episode with Will dealing with it on Med, rather than Maggie and anyone else telling Will they're 'sorry for his loss' then continuing on with the rest of the episode." Hopefully, the possible reunion will be more upbeat.