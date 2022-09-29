Why Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Sees A Relationship In Will's Future

The "One Chicago" franchise has a long history of great crossover moments, and seeing Will and Jay together can be added to this. But after a decade of playing Detective Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer is moving on. Nick Gehlfuss was asked in an interview with TVLine how Will would feel not having Jay around, and the actor replied, "I think he'll be extremely lonely because, at this point, both of his parents aren't alive. And as far as we know of the Halstead family, that's all Will has left. That's why I think maybe a relationship would be good for Will, to have someone else around. I mean, he has his colleagues, of course, but something a little more intimate to go home to and be with."

Will first appeared in Season 2 of "Chicago P.D.," where he reconnected with his brother after a period of estrangement. In terms of a reunion between the two happening before Soffer leaves the 21st District, fans are predicting some somber ways in which it may happen. Redditor u/CSE111 wrote, "If they do kill him [Jay] off, I hope it's during a One Chicago crossover night, that way we can get an entire episode with Will dealing with it on Med, rather than Maggie and anyone else telling Will they're 'sorry for his loss' then continuing on with the rest of the episode." Hopefully, the possible reunion will be more upbeat.