The Goldbergs Fans Just Got The Best David Hasselhoff News

Viewers of ABC's nostalgic sitcom "The Goldbergs" are by this point accustomed to figures from the 1980s making cameo appearances, as well as plenty of '80s references. But '80s pop culture figures don't get much more figural than the one and only David Hasselhoff, who recently appeared as himself during his "Knight Rider" era on Season 10, Episode 2 of the show, "That's a Schwartz Man."

Hasselhoff enters the Goldbergs' sphere when Adam (Sean Giambrone) gets hired as the star's personal assistant, and no one seems to be more excited than Goldberg matriarch Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey).

Much like Beverly, fans of "The Goldbergs" were delighted to see the star behind crime-fighting Michael Knight back on TV and cutting a convincing version of his younger self. And if you count yourself among those pleased fans, you'll be even more pleased to read the news about Hasselhoff's future on the series, and it happens to come directly from the Hoff himself.