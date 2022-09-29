Law & Order's Odelya Halevi On What It Was Like Joining Such An Iconic Show - Exclusive

"It was very exciting and nerve-racking at the same time," Odelya Halevi said of joining "Law & Order." "I never, in a million years, thought that I would play a lawyer on American TV ... I had been watching the show since I was a baby with my mom. My mom was obsessed with the show and Sam Waterston — who wouldn't be?"

After moving to the United States when she was 20, Halevi said she had a hard time breaking into mainstream acting because of her accent and ethnicity. "I never thought I would get this opportunity," she admitted. "When the opportunity came, I honestly could not believe it, so it was nerve-racking. I felt like I had giant shoes to fill after Carey Lowell and Elisabeth Röhm, all these great actresses that played the ADAs for so many years. I thought I was going to get fired ... It felt like I was joining a show that had been there for a long time, even though there was that 12-year break. That's why it was nerve-racking. I'm working with amazing actors who have nominations and Emmys under their belts."

However, her nerves were calmed the first time she met Waterston on the "Law & Order" set. "Sam gave me the biggest hug [and] made me feel so comfortable," she said. "He's been my Papa Bear ever since ... It felt like I was in a dream and somebody was going to pinch me and wake me up. I was born in a different country, moved to this country, learned how to speak English, all that stuff, and boom. I ended up on a show that was legendary to me."

Season 22 of "Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.