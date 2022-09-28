David Bruckner Had Several Good Reasons For Casting A Female Pinhead In His Hellraiser Reboot

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter addressed the change and the reaction to it in an interview with the reboot's director, David Bruckner, asking if he was prepared for any backlash. It seems that Bruckner never really paid much mind to it, as he had always intended for Pinhead to be a woman. "We were never afraid of it. We always knew that [a female Pinhead] made sense given the history of the franchise and the kinds of fans that have embraced it... There had been a lot of precedent in the franchise. The original book that it's based on, 'The Hellbound Heart,' was suggestive of a female Pinhead, and the comic books also explored the idea," Bruckner explained.

Using quotes from the original novella, in a piece written in 2019, DreadCentral made the argument that a female Pinhead made the most sense considering the original text suggested a character whose gender was indecipherable, speaking with a feminine voice. So it seems that Bruckner is speaking from a place of familiarity with the source material.

However, if that isn't enough to persuade dedicated fans, Bruckner provided an additional reason for the recast. Considering how brilliant Bradley was in the role, Bruckner wanted something new and different, which Clayton provided, rather than provide a poor imitation. "It was also a way for us to not replicate Doug Bradley's incredible, iconic performance," he told THR. "We had to find an actor that could really imbue it with their own internal design ... her performance just felt completely fresh to me. She ignited new ideas for me in what the character could be, and that's all just in the way that she ran with it."

We'll soon find out just how differently Clayton reboots the character when "Hellraiser" hits Hulu on October 4.