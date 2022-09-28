David Bruckner Reveals The Secrets Of Hellraiser's Puzzle Box

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Hellraiser" director David Bruckner dove deep into what it was like to try and modernize the franchise in a big way. But he also revealed the secrets of the puzzle box that will be featured in the film, and what exactly makes it work. "Specifically, it's the six iterations of the box and how those represent the extent of human experience, which are explored alongside the Cenobites," Bruckner said. "thought that was a wonderful expansion of the mythology and something we hadn't seen before."

This definitely seems like a big widening of the lore in a new and exciting way, especially in the way it connects to humanity. How that will be explored remains to be seen, but it's a fascinating way to enhance the mythology. Bruckner revealed that he extensively studied the previous 10 films in the franchise, as well as the source material itself, and tried to look for ways to do something fresh while staying true to the spirit of "Hellraiser."

Interestingly enough, he also made it clear that the boxes that appear in the film are all done with practical effects, though some CGI was used to enhance certain aspects of the film. Still, the goal was always to keep things believable. "In horror especially, CGI can really pull you out of the experience," he said. "You really need that extra 10 percent of belief when you're watching something to really ingest the anxiety and the fear of a particular image. Your lizard brain has to believe, so to speak."