Bette Midler Has Been Campaigning For Hocus Pocus 2 Much Longer Than You Think

It is hard to believe nearly three decades have passed "Hocus Pocus" premiered back in 1993. Multiple generations of filmgoers have been able to enjoy and create memories around the film. Over the years, the movie went from box office flop to Halloween cult classic thanks to a fun story, delightful performances, and impressive makeup effects that still hold up to this day. The movie's enduring popularity has stretched as far as to include a spike in autumn tourism in its setting of Salem, Massachusetts (per Boston.com). A long-awaited sequel arrives on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, something fans have wanted for years.

It is hard to pin down exactly why it has taken so long for a follow-up to materialize for the millennial classic. Sure, the movie did not set the box office ablaze during the summer "Jurassic Park" was released, and scheduling conflicts likely played a part as well in the long road to the "Hocus Pocus" sequel. But Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) has always expressed interest in returning to the role, and her campaign to bring a sequel to light is likely much longer than you think.