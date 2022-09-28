Why Playing Hocus Pocus 2's Billy Butcherson Took A Bigger Toll On Doug Jones This Time Around

Disney's newest experiment in nostalgia is arriving just in time for Halloween. Almost three decades after Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy portrayed the infamous Sanderson Sisters in "Hocus Pocus," they are returning for another adventure. And while many fans of the original may be ecstatic about seeing their favorite witches again, there is one veteran of the horror genre whose return is also grounds for celebration.

Even if you don't know what Doug Jones looks like, there is more than a high chance you know his work. Most notably, he has been a frequent collaborator with Guillermo del Toro in many monster-themed films. In addition to the iconic roles he played in "Pan's Labyrinth," he also portrayed Abe Sapien in "Hellboy" as well as the romantic fish man in "The Shape of Water" (via IMDb). These roles endeared him to genre film fans, and now he is returning for "Hocus Pocus 2" as the mutilated zombie Billy Butcherson — not to be confused with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) of "The Boys" fame. And though Jones has appreciated returning for the sequel, there was one issue the actor had with taking on the part again.