AMC Signals Extreme Confidence In Interview With The Vampire With Surprise Announcement

Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" are a tremendous amount of source material for any company that chooses to utilize the books. So far, people have seen a couple of attempts at adapting the material, with two movies of incredibly different tones. The first movie, 1994's "Interview with the Vampire," stars Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Tom Cruise, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas, and it adapts the very first novel of the series of the same name. This gives the background history of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt), a heartbroken plantation owner in Louisiana that attracts the attention of Lestat de Lioncourt (Cruise), a flamboyant and willful vampire that gives Louis what is known as "The Dark Gift" of vampirism.

The second attempt at a movie, 2002's "Queen of the Damned," is an exceptionally loose adaptation of the third book of the series. Tonally different from the "Interview with the Vampire" film, "Queen of the Damned" takes an entirely different approach — one that features the hard-rocking music and aesthetic of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who makes a cameo appearance as a ticket scalper.

Most recently, AMC has decided to try its hand at "Interview with the Vampire," but instead of it being a movie, it will be a television series that makes Louis and Lestat's history a bit more contemporary. AMC must be exceptionally proud of its work, because the show isn't even out, and yet the network has already cast judgment on the future of the series.