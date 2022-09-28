AMC Signals Extreme Confidence In Interview With The Vampire With Surprise Announcement
Anne Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" are a tremendous amount of source material for any company that chooses to utilize the books. So far, people have seen a couple of attempts at adapting the material, with two movies of incredibly different tones. The first movie, 1994's "Interview with the Vampire," stars Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Tom Cruise, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas, and it adapts the very first novel of the series of the same name. This gives the background history of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Pitt), a heartbroken plantation owner in Louisiana that attracts the attention of Lestat de Lioncourt (Cruise), a flamboyant and willful vampire that gives Louis what is known as "The Dark Gift" of vampirism.
The second attempt at a movie, 2002's "Queen of the Damned," is an exceptionally loose adaptation of the third book of the series. Tonally different from the "Interview with the Vampire" film, "Queen of the Damned" takes an entirely different approach — one that features the hard-rocking music and aesthetic of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, who makes a cameo appearance as a ticket scalper.
Most recently, AMC has decided to try its hand at "Interview with the Vampire," but instead of it being a movie, it will be a television series that makes Louis and Lestat's history a bit more contemporary. AMC must be exceptionally proud of its work, because the show isn't even out, and yet the network has already cast judgment on the future of the series.
AMC has renewed Interview with the Vampire for Season 2
AMC's iteration of "Interview with the Vampire" has a release date of October 2, 2022, and it is a reimagining of the book on which it is based. As highlighted by the first trailer for the show, instead of taking place in the late 1700s, it will take place in the early 1900s. Still following the transformation of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) by the hand of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), the new "Interview with the Vampire" show will have plenty to draw from going forward, considering the sheer amount of books that make up "The Vampire Chronicles" franchise. This must not have been lost on AMC, which has already confirmed a second season for the show.
Taking to Twitter, AMC announced that "Interview with the Vampire" has been given the go-ahead for Season 2. This shows an incredible amount of pride in their work that might rival the Brat Prince Lestat himself. AMC's Twitter account captioned their short video announcement showing a giant number two by saying, "Break out the Sazerac, #InterviewWithTheVampire has been renewed for a season two!" For those that are anticipating the release of this show, fans can now rest easy knowing that the story will continue for at least another season.