Adult Swim Just Went On An Anime Killing Spree

Cartoon Network's late night Adult Swim block is predominately divided between two genres: bizarro comedy and anime. In the programming block's history, the former category has included mainstream hits like "Rick and Morty" and "Family Guy," in addition to near-dadaist original series like "12 oz. Mouse" and PFFR's "Xavier: Renegade Angel." Anime, meanwhile, is largely relegated to Saturday nights, which nowadays is branded as Toonami, in a throwback to Cartoon Network's anime-oriented programming from decades past. Some landmark anime series broadcast on Adult Swim over the years include "Cowboy Bebop," "Neon Genesis Evangelion," and "Fullmetal Alchemist," among others.

Adult Swim has even begun producing original anime series with increasing frequency. For example, "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" aired on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll simultaneously as new episodes premiered in 2021. The upcoming "Housing Complex C" will likewise air on Adult Swim as a network original in October of 2022 (via Crunchyroll).

That said, Adult Swim's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery notoriously began cutting and restructuring many of its brands in the immediate aftermath of the corporate merger between the two companies that make up its name. As it turns out, Adult Swim's anime catalog is likewise taking a hit amidst this ongoing Warner Bros. Discovery nightmare of sorts.