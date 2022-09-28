Deadpool 3's Announcement Has Twitter In A Tizzy Over Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are full of surprises. For example, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" recruited major stars from every major "Spider-Man" franchise and showed that anything is possible. The trend of featuring Marvel characters from the non-MCU franchises has continued since then — and the Multiverse of Madness is truly upon us.

Deadpool is set to join the MCU in the near future, and he might be bringing some friends (and frenemies) along for the ride. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds teased the X-Force in "Deadpool 3," as well as the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Jackman seemed to confirm the news as well, appearing in a video with Reynolds to give fans a clue about what they can expect from the upcoming movie (per Twitter).

Of course, this is huge news for superhero fans as Hugh Jackman left Wolverine behind after the character died in "Logan." Naturally, fans are buzzing about his return and they've thanked Kevin Feige for making it happen.