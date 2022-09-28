Logan Director James Mangold Responds To Hugh Jackman's Decision To Reprise Wolverine

"Deadpool" fans were in for a massive treat with an unexpected announcement regarding the long-awaited "Deadpool 3." In the Merc with a Mouth's first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after Disney, who previously purchased Marvel, acquired 20th Century Fox and the X-Men/Deadpool), it's clear now that he'll be bringing a beloved mutant along on an insane adventure. The reveal included a special appearance by Hugh Jackman, confirming he will once again be reprising his iconic role as Wolverine.

The news, while exciting nevertheless, sent some fans into a dizzying tailspin, wondering how it would affect the universally acclaimed 2017 hit "Logan." In the film, Wolverine is finally laid to rest (even with his regenerating abilities, he canonically died), marking the end of Hugh Jackman's astounding depiction of Logan. Even in the multiversal madness currently taking place in the MCU, "Logan" was always treated as an untouchable bookend.

Through "WandaVision," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and "Ms. Marvel," we've seen the breadcrumbs of the X-Men's debut teased for eager audiences. In "Ms. Marvel," the forbidden "M" word was finally uttered, confirming for fans that mutants would ultimately be ingrained into the MCU. With Jackman's return as Wolverine, we have our clearest depiction of the MCU's X-Men yet, prompting the "Logan" director to enthusiastically comment.