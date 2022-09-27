Jalen's Name On Law & Order Has More Meaning Than You Likely Realized

With a fresh season of "Law & Order" now unspooling on NBC, it's time to take a good look at the show's brand-new recruit. With Anthony Anderson out after making a single-season appearance, Mehcad Brooks has stepped up to the plate as Junior detective Jalen Shaw for the foreseeable future. Shaw made his debut during the three-show, three-part "Law & Order" crossover event "Gimme Shelter" on September 26, which served as a season opener for every single series in the franchise.

Though we only have a single-episode event to go off of, Shaw seems extremely mature, rules-bound, and cool-minded as he works on homicide cases. We know that he started out life protecting and serving as a lawyer, but didn't take to the profession and ended up in the enforcement field. We don't know too much more about him as of this writing, but we've only been with him for a short amount of time compared to the hundreds of installments veteran characters like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) have put into the franchise.

Brooks recently sat down for an interview to give a little insight into Shaw. During it, he revealed something surprising about the meaning of his character's name, which definitely adds depth and nuance to Shaw's existence.