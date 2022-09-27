Caleb McLaughlin Gets Candid About The Reception He Gets From Stranger Things Fans

Netflix has pumped out television shows left and right for years, though only a small handful of them have reached truly remarkable levels of popularity and success. One such title is "Stranger Things" from creators Matt and Ross Duffer — collectively known as the Duffer brothers — which took the streaming service by storm when it premiered in July of 2016. Set in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s, it sees a handful of kids end up in a heated battle with supernatural forces where the fate of the world itself hangs in the balance.

As their on-screen war against dark forces has unfolded across four (soon to be five) seasons, the younger members of the "Stranger Things" cast have become international sensations. The likes of Millie Bobby Brown (who loves this season the most), Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo, who play Eleven, Mike Wheeler, and Dustin Henderson, respectively, have become bonafide Hollywood stars thanks to the show and its massive fanbase. Although, when it comes time to interact with the "Stranger Things" fans, not all of the series' cast members have similar experiences.

For instance, the actor behind Lucas Sinclair, Caleb McLaughlin, doesn't always receive the warmest of welcomes from "Stranger Things" fans. Here's why.