The Eyebrow-Raising Callback In Halloween Ends' Final Trailer
For the past 44 years, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the town of Haddonfield, Illinois have been trying — and horribly failing — to kill Michael Myers once and for all.
Basically, evil came to their little town, and they have no idea how to destroy it. Throughout the "Halloween" franchise, Laurie and friends utilize a variety of weapons, from a coat hanger to fire, in fruitless attempts to cause Michael's demise. In 2021's "Halloween Kills," the second installment of the current trilogy, Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) even tried to use a baseball bat: This is even after seeing the violence of Michael firsthand as a child, when he and babysitter Laurie had to fight for their lives instead of carving a pumpkin.
With "Halloween Ends," the final installment of the trilogy, set for release on October 14, many are wondering if this is actually the end of Michael, given its title. This movie picks up four years after its predecessor, with Michael once again lurking around his old stomping grounds killing the innocent. And once again, it's up to Laurie to deal with it. But this time, she's considering a different strategy: "Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too."
"Halloween Ends" may wrap up this particular trilogy, but one scene in a newly released trailer has fans wondering about Michael's future on the big screen.
Halloween Ends might not be the end of Michael Myers
About two weeks before the release of "Halloween Ends," the film's final trailer was released to the masses. It's an intense two minutes as Laurie not-so-surprisingly discovers that Michael is still in the vicinity.
One scene in particular is a clever nod to John Carpenter's original 1978 flick, which sees a teenage Laurie leaning against a doorframe, relieved that she killed her attacker. With her back turned to him, Michael, who is very much still alive, silently picks himself off the ground to continue his pursuit. In "Halloween Ends," the very same thing happens. This begs the question, does Michael still not die?
In an interview with People, as it happens, Jamie Lee Curtis was vocal about how "Halloween Ends" is the last time fans will see Laurie. "Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds," she said of the film's conclusion. She added, "Michael Myers has become something much bigger than a man and I think what's been really interesting is what we figured out, [director] David Gordon Green and his collaborators, a way to make a very satisfying movie about human beings and the nature of evil."
"Halloween Ends" might see the end of Michael and Laurie's tumultuous relationship, but based on comments from Green, it leaves the door open for future slasher adventures ... especially as Michael's inhuman strength and anger only seem to grow. With this movie, as reported by SYFY Wire, Green's goal was to have fun making it, before giving it over to the next generation to play with the franchise — so the jury's out on how he will choose to close this chapter out.