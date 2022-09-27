The Eyebrow-Raising Callback In Halloween Ends' Final Trailer

For the past 44 years, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the town of Haddonfield, Illinois have been trying — and horribly failing — to kill Michael Myers once and for all.

Basically, evil came to their little town, and they have no idea how to destroy it. Throughout the "Halloween" franchise, Laurie and friends utilize a variety of weapons, from a coat hanger to fire, in fruitless attempts to cause Michael's demise. In 2021's "Halloween Kills," the second installment of the current trilogy, Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) even tried to use a baseball bat: This is even after seeing the violence of Michael firsthand as a child, when he and babysitter Laurie had to fight for their lives instead of carving a pumpkin.

With "Halloween Ends," the final installment of the trilogy, set for release on October 14, many are wondering if this is actually the end of Michael, given its title. This movie picks up four years after its predecessor, with Michael once again lurking around his old stomping grounds killing the innocent. And once again, it's up to Laurie to deal with it. But this time, she's considering a different strategy: "Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too."

"Halloween Ends" may wrap up this particular trilogy, but one scene in a newly released trailer has fans wondering about Michael's future on the big screen.