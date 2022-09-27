The Cast Of Napoleon Dynamite Is Reuniting In A Very Unexpected Way

Fans of the 2004 surprise cult hit comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" have been clamoring for some sort of follow-up for almost two decades now. While a "Napoleon Dynamite" sequel had previously been off the table, a Wizard World panel in 2020 (via Fandom Spotlight) revealed that a sequel had "been discussed" between director Jared Hess and star Jon Heder. However, nothing has come of those discussions as of yet.

Then there was the "Napoleon Dynamite" animated series, which ran for a single six-episode season on Fox in 2012, reuniting much of the film's cast and creative personnel (IMDb).

That show represented the closest thing to a "Napoleon Dynamite" revival, but it's been a decade since its brief broadcast run, and fans are probably now clamoring for more. And even though it's not the full-blown "Napoleon Dynamite" sequel they've been dreaming of, it's likely to still be a treat for fans of the movie.