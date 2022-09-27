The Hilarious Way NCIS' Sean Murray Was Able To Relate To McGee In Season 20 Episode 2

Although the majority of the police procedural "NCIS" is devoted to a team of special agents solving violent crimes within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, every now and again the series will air an episode which allows its characters to simply have a bit of fun. Season 20 episode 2 (titled "Daddy Issues") is a prime example of this, as the show trades in the ever-present danger of police work for a night of Fantasy Football.

The episode saw Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) attending an event called "Fantasy Football and Fathers Night" in order to investigate a suspect named Owen Belfort III (Peter Porte) — whose children also happen to attend the same elementary school as McGee's children. The episode injected some much-appreciated levity into the conventionally serious crime drama, as fans watched McGee fail miserably at small talk with his fellow dads (having absolutely nothing in common with any of them) and struggle to comprehend the ins and outs of Fantasy Football. As hilarious as this episode is, perhaps the funniest part about it is the way that actor Sean Murray was able to relate to McGee's extreme discomfort during "Fantasy Football and Father's Night."