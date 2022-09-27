The Rotten Tomatoes Page For Rob Zombie's The Munsters Is An Actual House Of Horrors

Rob Zombie is definitely known for his penchant for the macabre. Besides his persona and career as a hard-rocking musician, Zombie has also branched off into film directing, including "Grindhouse," "The Devil's Rejects," "The Zombie Horror Picture Show," "Halloween," and "House of 1000 Corpses." This highlights exactly what kind of genre and vibe Zombie tends to curate, and it should come as no surprise that he has now tried his hand at a "Munsters" film for Netflix. However, as illustrated by the film's trailer, this movie is tonally quite different from Zombie's previous forays.

In a 2012 interview with Pop Matters, Zombie brought up his 2007 remake of "Halloween," claiming, "No one wants to make original movies anymore. And even when a movie comes out that you think is an original movie, it's usually a remake of some foreign film you've never heard of. I don't know what the fear of original material is but studios just don't want to do it, so it becomes a necessary evil to do remakes but I'm not that particularly that [sic] into it. I'd rather create brand[-]new stuff that people have never seen before." So how is "The Munsters" looking over on Rotten Tomatoes? Does Zombie have a hit on his hands, or is the movie dead on arrival?