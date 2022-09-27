Ti West's Pearl Almost Looked Completely Different

In a recent interview with Collider, co-writer and "X"-trilogy star Mia Goth stated that during early conversations about the film, they talked about producing it entirely in black and white. As she notes, black and white filmmaking is actually cheaper than making a color film, which Goth and West thought might make the project more attractive to A24.

"Pearl" was green-lit before West had shot a frame of "X," a process that seems as easy and lucky as it was strenuous. Wanting to get the most out of their carefully crafted period set (located in New Zealand), West had the idea of shooting two films back-to-back, with "Pearl" following one of Goth's characters from "X" several decades prior (via No Film School). West and Goth spent their quarantine period for "X" writing the best "Pearl" script they possibly could to convince A24 to green-light it — as Goth notes, it would at the very least serve as a remarkably comprehensive backstory for her character.

As part of their pitch, West proposed making it black and white to reduce costs as much as possible, an idea that didn't sit well with A24 (via Collider). In an interview with Rue Morgue, West recounts his second idea and the nature of bringing it to the studio: "We told A24 that the alternative was to do this very colorful, almost childlike Disney-esque film, and lean into the magic of the Golden Age of Hollywood. That appealed to them and excited them, and they didn't care about saving the extra few bucks; they were like, let's do what's right for the film."