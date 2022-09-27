Why Christian Bale Stopped Talking To Chris Rock On The Set Of Amsterdam

According to Christian Bale, David O. Russell asked Chris Rock to tell Bale some stories when he arrived on set, and Bale found himself enjoying the free comedy act as a fan of Rock's stand-up (via IndieWire). "But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn't act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock," Bale said.

The actor actually told Rock that he was going to have to start ignoring him because he was making him break character, an unusual occurrence for the thespian. "So I had to go to him, I went 'mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can't do it anymore. Because David didn't ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I'm forgetting how to be Burt,'" he said.

Bale has spoken about having a tendency to get the giggles while on set. It's actually one of the reasons he forces himself to stay in character in between takes, something Rock was clearly making difficult. "You start to get the giggles and you can't stop. I never want to step out of a scene and be objective, because as soon as I do, I find it hilarious," he said about his process to Variety in 2013.