Why Werewolf By Night's Michael Giacchino Thinks His Horror Series Duped Disney's Censors

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Werewolf by Night" director Michael Giacchino revealed some interesting facts about the making of the horror special. Perhaps most notable, however, is the fact that he fully believed that the series would be the first MCU property on Disney+ to achieve a TV-MA rating and not the TV-14 it ended up with. "We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," Giacchino said.

The interviewer wondered if the fact that the show is in black and white may have played a part in offsetting the amount of blood, and Giacchino seemingly agreed with the idea. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range." Regardless of the reasoning for its TV-14 rating, it seems as if the director has really tried to nail the classic monster feel that he was going for. Early reactions to the special have praised it for just that, as well as for properly bringing a dose of horror and monsters to the MCU (per Collider).

"Werewolf by Night" releases October 7 on Disney+.