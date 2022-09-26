Pierce Brosnan Claims He Didn't Meet Robin Williams Until After Mrs. Doubtfire Wrapped
Pierce Brosnan has starred in more than his fair share of iconic movies, which also means that he's worked with plenty of memorable co-stars over the years.
Indeed, from Meryl Streep in 2008's "Mamma Mia!" to Michelle Yeoh in 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies," Brosnan has had the chance to share the screen with some of the most acclaimed actors of the past 50 years. It doesn't look like he's going to put an end to that pattern anytime soon, either. In fact, Brosnan is set to appear later this year as one member of the cast of "Black Adam," the highly-anticipated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led comic book film.
That said, back in 1993, Brosnan appeared opposite one of the most iconic screen actors of all time in "Mrs. Doubtfire." The film stars Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard, an actor who begins posing as a British nanny named "Euphegenia Doubtfire" in order to remain close to his kids and ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field). Brosnan appears in the film as Stuart "Stu" Dunmeyer, the man that Field's Miranda begins dating following her separation from Daniel. The film is, notably, one of Williams' most popular films and centers around one of the most iconic performances that he ever gave.
According to Brosnan, Williams' performance as Mrs. Doubtfire was even more impressive than most fans of the 1993 film likely realize, too.
Pierce Brosnan only got to act with Robin Williams while he was wearing his Mrs. Doubtfire makeup
During a recent conversation with GQ about his screen career, Pierce Brosnan opened up about what it was like being a part of the cast of "Mrs. Doubtfire." The actor initially recalled just how thrilled he was to be cast in the film before ultimately taking the opportunity to talk about what it was like getting to act opposite Robin Williams. "He led with his heart and his soul and every fiber of his being. I was so thrilled to be working with him," Brosnan said.
The "GoldenEye" star went on to talk about his experiences working alongside Williams and even discussed how he met him for the first time in a trailer after his co-star's face and head had already been covered in his Mrs. Doubtfire makeup. Brosnan further recalled how Williams immediately began talking to him as his character in the film, an act which even involved Williams adopting Mrs. Doubtfire's fake British accent. Apparently, that moment was just a taste of what Brosnan's entire experience ended up being like on the set of "Mrs. Doubtfire."
"I went to work every day on that movie and I was always working with Mrs. Doubtfire. It wasn't until the end of the movie that I met Robin," Brosnan revealed. "His commitment to that role was phenomenal because he would go to work and be there from four o'clock in the morning."
Altogether, Brosnan's comments offer some insight into what it was truly like on the "Mrs. Doubtfire" set, and they cast Williams' transformative central performance in an even more impressive light. In case that wasn't enough, it's also clear that Brosnan's respect for Williams hasn't waned at all in the years since they first met.