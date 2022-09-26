Pierce Brosnan Claims He Didn't Meet Robin Williams Until After Mrs. Doubtfire Wrapped

Pierce Brosnan has starred in more than his fair share of iconic movies, which also means that he's worked with plenty of memorable co-stars over the years.

Indeed, from Meryl Streep in 2008's "Mamma Mia!" to Michelle Yeoh in 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies," Brosnan has had the chance to share the screen with some of the most acclaimed actors of the past 50 years. It doesn't look like he's going to put an end to that pattern anytime soon, either. In fact, Brosnan is set to appear later this year as one member of the cast of "Black Adam," the highly-anticipated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led comic book film.

That said, back in 1993, Brosnan appeared opposite one of the most iconic screen actors of all time in "Mrs. Doubtfire." The film stars Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard, an actor who begins posing as a British nanny named "Euphegenia Doubtfire" in order to remain close to his kids and ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field). Brosnan appears in the film as Stuart "Stu" Dunmeyer, the man that Field's Miranda begins dating following her separation from Daniel. The film is, notably, one of Williams' most popular films and centers around one of the most iconic performances that he ever gave.

According to Brosnan, Williams' performance as Mrs. Doubtfire was even more impressive than most fans of the 1993 film likely realize, too.