Jeopardy! Is Finally Planning The Spin-Off We've All Been Waiting For

Sure, folks love "The Price is Right," "Wheel of Fortune," and the like, but there's just something about "Jeopardy!" that helps it to stand head and shoulders above all other game shows. Week in and week out for decades, the program has seen some incredibly gifted minds test their trivia knowledge on a range of topics in hopes of walking away with the biggest cash prize possible. It's even a blast to play from home, hence why the show has consistently welcomed viewers in with open arms and will more than likely continue to do so for years to come.

For the bulk of its run, Alex Trebek stood at the "Jeopardy!" podium to oversee each episode, doling out potentially head-scratching questions and chatting with the contestants so audiences could get to know them. However, he tragically passed away in November 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. With the series' figurehead gone, many questioned how much longer "Jeopardy!" could possibly survive. Though it took some trial and error, eventually, Mayim Bialik and controversial former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings were chosen to take up hosting duties and carry on Trebek's legacy.

Now years beyond Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" is in a good place as it continues its small screen run. In fact, it's doing so well that the minds behind it are planning an intriguing new spin-off.