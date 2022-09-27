Olivia Wilde Looked For One Very Specific Trait When Casting Don't Worry Darling - Exclusive

Matty Libatique confirmed that one of Olivia Wilde's directorial attributes is her comfort with "happy accidents," meaning, "She loves the imperfections that became cinematic." While cinema history is replete with detailed perfectionists like Alfred Hitchcock, who frequently and elaborately detailed nearly every shot before cameras rolled, Wilde is much more comfortable with allowing new inspiration to change the shot plan on set. It was so important to the process that Libatique clarified, "Putting ourselves in a position to exploit those things was as important as getting the shots that told the scene in a very basic way."

The result of this preference was a drive to keep the actors as free as the camera. Wilde "loves to move the camera and keep the actors moving," Libatique said. "[We worked] on blocking and shots and timing, and she was on the field with the other actors so she could create timing." With Wilde on set to orchestrate the changes, allowing spontaneity in the camera regularly shifted the blocking plans — and Wilde needed actors who could be flexible and adapt to these shifting elements.

"A good example of that is at the Kaufmann House" at Frank's backyard party, Libatique explained. "The cameras are flowing through this conversation and picking up bits of this conversation and little nuances," he noted, "like Bill being reprimanded by Nick Kroll's character" — while Alice notices the interpersonal nuances.