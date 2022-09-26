Looper Asks: Who's Your Favorite That '70s Show Character? - Exclusive Survey

Fourth place in Looper's survey goes to Fez, who received a little over 15% of the vote. Viewers loved the foreign exchange student for his accent, his hilarious joke delivery, and moments when he'd inadvertently put the other teens in check. There are plenty of theories about where the foreigner hails from, but it was a running gag on the show from beginning to end, which audiences always loved.

Coming in fifth place is Jackie Burkhart, with 13.3% of the vote. Like Kelso, Jackie was sometimes airheaded, with her often being the butt of the joke. She put her all into everything, from her relationships to her wardrobe. The tenacious teen's often erratic behavior made for some great comedic moments in the series.

Sixth place in Looper's poll goes to Kitty Forman, with just under 12% of the vote. The lovable wife to Red, Kitty, was just the sweetest mom around (well, almost always). Her infectious laugh always spread through the audience, who always looked forward to the moment when she'd down a little bit of alcohol.

Falling in last place is Eric Forman, with a little over 8% of the vote. Eric might have been at the forefront in many of the episodes as the child of the series' heavily featured parents and one-half of the show's most prominent couple. Eric has hilarious moments, but his last-place finish in our poll isn't surprising. Eric was dull more often than the rest of his castmates, who could outshine him with their over-the-top antics.