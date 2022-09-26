House Of The Dragon Episode 6 Just Broke A Notable Game Of Thrones Record

This week, "House of the Dragon" turned the clocks forward in its latest chapter of Westeros history and, by doing so, gave some of its key characters a little growing up to do. It marks a significant shift not only in the new prequel show but a first for the TV franchise, with familiar and growing favorites now being inhabited by all-new additions to the series. Thank the old gods and the new, then, that the casting choices are pitch perfect to follow on from their predecessors, and so far, they're doing a tremendous job.

Our first look at a new star in an old role arrived in the form of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, giving birth to her new son, Joffrey. Their take on the character is flawless and fortifies the illusion that this really is a decade since we last saw Viserys' daughter, now all grown up and with a family of her own. Still strong-willed and independent in her attitude towards the family ties, it was in the lengthy and painstaking walk to Queen Alicent (previously Emily Carey, now played by Olivia Cooke) that "House of the Dragon" set up another groundbreaking moment that stood out brilliantly. All it took was five minutes and a squirm-inducing stroll for Rhaenyra to bring it to fruition.