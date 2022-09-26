House Of The Dragon Showrunner Finally Addresses All That Episode 5 Backlash

After the premiere of Episode 5 of "House of the Dragon," several news outlets took issue with the brutal death of Joffrey. He makes overtures to Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) that he knows of the secret relationship between him and young Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). This upsets Criston, who later murders Joffrey before he unsuccessfully attempts to take his own life.

As noted by TV Tropes, this particular plot device is often called the "bury your gays" trope, which often considers LGBTQ lives more expandable than their heterosexual counterparts. Newsweek wasted no time in addressing this issue, as did publications like The Advocate, among many others.

In an interview with Variety, showrunner Ryan Condal took the controversy head-on. "I mean, people are going to react how they're going to react," he explained. "First of all, that was the story in the book. It was handled, again, slightly differently: Joffrey is murdered by Criston Cole out of a jealous, wounded rage at a tournament. We just had him do it out in the open, and watch Cole's frustration over the slight that he feels like he's been levied with."

He continued, "It's a brutal world. It's a violent world. Cole has exposed himself, I think, as a certain kind of character. It wasn't done without thought. I know people are going to react as they react, but, you know, that's the story we're telling." It seems then that Condal kind of expected there to be this kind of reaction to the previously mentioned scene, but noted that a similar event happened in the book and that they were just trying to remain true to the source material. Still, this moment raised quite a few eyebrows regardless of intent.

