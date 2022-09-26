Producer Adam O'Byrne Reveals All The Ways Interview With The Vampire Will Deviate From Its Source

The southern vampire genre has come a long way since Anne Rice's 1976 debut novel "Interview With the Vampire," but credit should still be given to the master. Rice made a name for herself in gothic literature with "The Vampire Chronicles" series, the "Lives of the Mayfair Witches," and all subsequent spooky subject matter. But despite her mass popularity and influence on the genre, the onscreen adaptations of the author's work have not always been the best representation.

The 1994 film adaptation "Interview With the Vampire" employed the acting talents of celebrities Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for lead roles but softened the more risqué elements of the book to appeal to a wider audience. "Queen of the Damned" was even more off the mark, conflating the book of the same name as well as "The Vampire Lestat" (via Vulture). Now AMC is having its turn at adapting the iconic book series. Book readers who have seen the trailer can already tell you there have been significant changes to the source material. Producers may claim that their "Interview With the Vampire" sticks closer with the subject material than previous films, but they have also gone on the record about all the changes they made.