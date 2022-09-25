Alyson Hannigan's Child Got Fired From How I Met Your Mother
Alyson Hannigan has been typecast as the girl next door with a dark side, but it's hard to blame film and television producers. The actress' perky voice and expressive eyes are simply perfect for delivering shocking jokes in the "American Pie" films and as a cast member of the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." In her breakout role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," her character, Willow Rosenberg, transformed from a sweet, shy sidekick into a powerful witch whose deeds could be truly frightening. Hannigan even confessed to Cinema Blend that she hadn't shown her daughters "Buffy" because of "Dark Willow" in Season 6: "How do I explain that? That's going to need therapy."
When it came to her (comparatively) light-hearted character Lily in "How I Met Your Mother," the actress had no problem letting her kids see her on set. That's why she was amused when her daughter was hired for the show — and was subsequently fired.
Hannigan thinks the co-creator wanted his baby in the show instead
In one of the flash-forward scenes during the last season of "How I Met Your Mother," Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) greets his infant daughter, Daisy, with Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan). Originally Hannigan's youngest child, Satyana (via People), was supposed to play Daisy for her first appearance. However, the actress got bad news about the casting.
Hannigan told The Huffington Post, "They fired my kid from that role. She was gonna be the baby, but [producer] Carter Bays was like, 'Nope. She's too old,' and she got replaced." The actress jokingly sparred with Bays about how "'First of all, that's ageism. I don't think you're allowed to fire her because she's too old.'"
Instead, Bays' child played Daisy despite being "six months younger" than Satyana (per Buzzfeed). To this day, Hannigan thinks the producer used age as an excuse to give his daughter the part. However, Bays made up for it by conceding a red phone booth prop to Hannigan when the cast and crew were taking things from the set, so Hannigan has no hard feelings. It's harder to hold grudges when you make a beloved sitcom together for nearly a decade, after all.