Alyson Hannigan's Child Got Fired From How I Met Your Mother

In one of the flash-forward scenes during the last season of "How I Met Your Mother," Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) greets his infant daughter, Daisy, with Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan). Originally Hannigan's youngest child, Satyana (via People), was supposed to play Daisy for her first appearance. However, the actress got bad news about the casting.

Hannigan told The Huffington Post, "They fired my kid from that role. She was gonna be the baby, but [producer] Carter Bays was like, 'Nope. She's too old,' and she got replaced." The actress jokingly sparred with Bays about how "'First of all, that's ageism. I don't think you're allowed to fire her because she's too old.'"

Instead, Bays' child played Daisy despite being "six months younger" than Satyana (per Buzzfeed). To this day, Hannigan thinks the producer used age as an excuse to give his daughter the part. However, Bays made up for it by conceding a red phone booth prop to Hannigan when the cast and crew were taking things from the set, so Hannigan has no hard feelings. It's harder to hold grudges when you make a beloved sitcom together for nearly a decade, after all.