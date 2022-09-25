The Actress Who Plays Raven In Teen Titans Go Is Stunning In Real Life
Originating in 1964's "The Brave and the Bold" #54 by Bob Haney, the Teen Titans were originally a somewhat obscure DC property, consisting of a wide variety of adolescent sidekicks. Nevertheless, they would see a wide array of adaptations throughout the years as their popularity gained momentum, with one of the more unique of these being Cartoon Network's long-running animated series "Teen Titans Go!" Released in 2013, the show was Cartoon Network's second television adaptation of the DC Comics series following their critically acclaimed 2003 series "Teen Titans." "Teen Titans Go!" is meant to act as a standalone series as opposed to a full-on spinoff of the previous show. However, this would not stop fans from reacting strongly to "Teen Titans Go!" The longer-running comedic series heavily differs from the more serious 2000s show, which "Go!" often makes self-aware jabs at.
Despite the backlash, the show remains a success, with over 360 episodes, seven seasons, and even a successful theatrical 2018 film. Despite the show's intention of being a self-contained standalone, it would bring on the 2003 series voice cast, including Scott Menville as Robin, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Khary Payton as Cyborg, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy. Possibly the most notable of all the voice actors is Tara Strong who provides the voice of the sarcastic and apathetic Raven.
Tara Strong's voice acting roles range far and wide
After voicing Raven in Cartoon Network's 2003 "Teen Titans" series, voice actress Tara Strong came back to voice the DC heroine in 2013's "Teen Titans Go!" Being able to return to the role was a dream come true for the actress. "'Teen Titans' was one of those shows that when it got canceled, we were all devastated — as devastated as the fans," Strong said in an interview with TV Equals. "And we've all been praying for more. It was a really magical group of the voice cast. It happens a lot in voice-over but not quite to this extent, where we were all just so close and loved each other so much. So to get the opportunity to be together again has been extraordinary." She has also reacted to the hate that the show has received from fans, believing that hardcore lovers of the 2000s series were more upset that the show infamously ended on an unresolved major story point in its fifth season (via Screen Rant).
Strong's catalog of vocal performances is quite vast. Aside from voicing Raven, she has provided the voice of several other DC characters, including Huntress in "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," Terra in "Young Justice," and Batgirl and Harley Quinn in numerous projects. However, she is probably best known for providing the voices of Timmy Turner in Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents" and Bubbles in Cartoon Network's "Powerpuff Girls."