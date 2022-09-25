The Actress Who Plays Raven In Teen Titans Go Is Stunning In Real Life

After voicing Raven in Cartoon Network's 2003 "Teen Titans" series, voice actress Tara Strong came back to voice the DC heroine in 2013's "Teen Titans Go!" Being able to return to the role was a dream come true for the actress. "'Teen Titans' was one of those shows that when it got canceled, we were all devastated — as devastated as the fans," Strong said in an interview with TV Equals. "And we've all been praying for more. It was a really magical group of the voice cast. It happens a lot in voice-over but not quite to this extent, where we were all just so close and loved each other so much. So to get the opportunity to be together again has been extraordinary." She has also reacted to the hate that the show has received from fans, believing that hardcore lovers of the 2000s series were more upset that the show infamously ended on an unresolved major story point in its fifth season (via Screen Rant).

Strong's catalog of vocal performances is quite vast. Aside from voicing Raven, she has provided the voice of several other DC characters, including Huntress in "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," Terra in "Young Justice," and Batgirl and Harley Quinn in numerous projects. However, she is probably best known for providing the voices of Timmy Turner in Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents" and Bubbles in Cartoon Network's "Powerpuff Girls."