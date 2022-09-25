How The Sharks Really Spent Their Free Time During Shark Tank Live

Commercial breaks are meant for jokes and fan appreciation. According to USA Today, the sharks used some of their commercial breaks to pose for photos and chat with fans. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary (who goes by the nickname "Mr. Wonderful") used some of their commercial time to fire up the crowd. O'Leary started a "royalty" chant while Cuban gave the audience some important instructions: "Remember, when I say anything, you cheer really, really loud."

And there were plenty of jokes behind the scenes as well. Barbara Corcoran quipped that the sharks were getting some alcohol before the start of the broadcast. O'Leary and Corcoran also used their free time to poke fun at each other. "Barbara said the broom I bought her last year isn't working anymore. She can't fly anywhere, so I have to get her a new one," joked O'Leary. Corcoran gave him a cheeky response. "And I was telling him to take that broom — and shove it!"

All kidding aside, some of the sharks, including Daymond John and Lori Greiner, found the experience to be a lot of fun, but John did point out one big difference between a live broadcast and a taped show. "We're so excited too, so we're putting a lot more emotion than we usually do," he said. Season 14 of "Shark Tank" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.