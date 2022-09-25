How The Sharks Really Spent Their Free Time During Shark Tank Live
ABC's "Shark Tank" has been teaching the art of the deal while putting a spotlight on entrepreneurship for 14 seasons. Fans tune in each week to see small business owners pitch their ideas to six corporate titans, known as sharks, hoping that at least one of them will be interested in investing in their company. Fans cheer from their couches when a great product gets picked up, and they voice their opinions when someone doesn't get a deal. The sharks got to hear all of those reactions during the Season 14 premiere, which was broadcast live in front of a studio audience, marking a first for the show. Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary spent an hour listening to three hopeful business owners as the audience cheered and sometimes chanted, "Take the deal,"
A live broadcast is a fast-paced production in which every second is planned, so commercial breaks can be a much-needed respite to regroup and prepare for the next segment. However, the sharks had other plans.
The sharks used commercial breaks to really enjoy the moment
Commercial breaks are meant for jokes and fan appreciation. According to USA Today, the sharks used some of their commercial breaks to pose for photos and chat with fans. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary (who goes by the nickname "Mr. Wonderful") used some of their commercial time to fire up the crowd. O'Leary started a "royalty" chant while Cuban gave the audience some important instructions: "Remember, when I say anything, you cheer really, really loud."
And there were plenty of jokes behind the scenes as well. Barbara Corcoran quipped that the sharks were getting some alcohol before the start of the broadcast. O'Leary and Corcoran also used their free time to poke fun at each other. "Barbara said the broom I bought her last year isn't working anymore. She can't fly anywhere, so I have to get her a new one," joked O'Leary. Corcoran gave him a cheeky response. "And I was telling him to take that broom — and shove it!"
All kidding aside, some of the sharks, including Daymond John and Lori Greiner, found the experience to be a lot of fun, but John did point out one big difference between a live broadcast and a taped show. "We're so excited too, so we're putting a lot more emotion than we usually do," he said. Season 14 of "Shark Tank" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.