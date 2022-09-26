Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: Night Vision

"Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 4 opens with a quote from the T. S. Eliot poem "Fragment of an Argon" that talks about waking up from a nightmare. When it comes to setting the tone, the snippet is effective — though choosing Eliot is puzzling on some level. It's hard to tell if the quote is meant to be taken fully seriously, or if it's a joke. But as the episode properly begins, those poetic lines start to make sense. Rick (Justin Roiland) has a machine that lets people program themselves to do things while they're asleep, and even though he insists it's dangerous, the family all want to use it. Apparently, they've learned nothing from the Meseeks box, to say nothing of the myriad other devices Rick has warned them about in past episodes.

Things quickly begin to escalate. The family's nighttime selves, tasked in part with washing dishes, develop a grudge against their daytime counterparts, who don't bother to rinse their plates before putting them in the sink. As both versions of the family go to increasing lengths to get what they want, hijinks and hilarity ensue. You know the drill. On the whole, it's one of the simplest premises for any "Rick and Morty" episode to date, which at times can make it feel like a sketch dragged out for an entire 20 minutes. It feels especially lightweight coming on the heels of last week's uproarious clone romance.

On the other hand, the plot moves quickly, and the jokes come at a fast enough clip, to make "Night Family" a breezy, entry-point episode. Let's start at the beginning.