Only Hardcore Simpsons Fans Know About Skinner's Connection To Les Misérables

It may come as a surprise that before he was writing bee jokes on "The Simpsons," Conan O'Brien wrote his Harvard thesis about authors William Faulkner and Flannery O'Connor. However, ride-or-die fans of "The Simpsons" know that the show's writers are highly educated, with 30 Harvard alumni joining the staff over several decades according to Harvard Magazine.

Scriptwriters like John Swartzwelder and Al Jean love dumb gags, but they enjoy interesting books and history as well. "The Simpsons" helped change television comedy forever, in part because its success demonstrated that audiences would accept dense, esoteric nods to history and world events alongside utter silliness, including Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) saying "Ahoy-hoy" just like Alexander Graham Bell (via NME).

The Atlantic spotted 15 literary references on "The Simpsons," including the Ayn Rand School for Tots and a full recreation of "The Raven," but did you know the show paid homage to the classic novel "Les Miserables" through Seymour Skinner (Harry Shearer)?