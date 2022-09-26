Fred Hechinger One-Upped Nicolas Cage In Butcher's Crossing In An Unexpected Way - Exclusive

Before it made its world premiere in Toronto, the movie adaptation of "Butcher's Crossing" was perhaps most infamous for being the production in which Nicolas Cage claimed his horse, named Rain Man, wanted to kill him (via Entertainment Tonight). Unlike Cage, however, Fred Hechinger reported no difficulties with riding his particular horse, named Barney. Whether this is due to differences between the horses or differences between the riders is uncertain, but it's clear Hechinger has affection for his animal partner. "I love that horse and I miss that horse," Hechinger told Looper.

Hechinger also explained that he had something of an advantage because he took riding lessons for a previous film — the 2020 Paul Greengrass Western "News of the World." "We decided actually that because of my character's status in that film," Hechinger explained, "I should in fact be the only person who's not riding a horse, but the fact that I got to learn it for that film provided a really good entry point to then learn how to ride one in 'Butcher's.'" He recalled one of his stunt trainers, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, as quoting, "The best thing for the inside of a man is the outside of a horse" — and it seems that love for horses was a highlight for him on set as well.



"Butcher's Crossing" will be released by Saban Films on a date to be determined.