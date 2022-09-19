Fred Hechinger Goes Out West With Nicolas Cage In Butcher's Crossing - Exclusive Interview

Did you read the novel this was based on?

Yeah, I did. In fact, that's how I got involved with this. Even before it was being put together as a film, I read the book and it was one of my favorite books that I'd read. I'm a big fan of John Williams, and he wrote three novels. I read them all: "Augustus," "Stoner," and then "Butcher's Crossing." Actually, the order was "Butcher's Crossing" and then "Stoner," then "Augustus" in terms of when he wrote them. I was a huge fan of the novel, so much so that I wanted to make the movie in a somewhat unknown capacity or role before it was being put together. I read the book and I inquired about the rights because I felt such a pull towards this particular book.

Your character, Will, is established as a Harvard dropout who is out West seeking purpose, but the film reveals there's not much else about his background. As the actor who played him, what do you think drives him?

That's a great question. The beauty of having the book as a blueprint for the process of filming it is that more information is within that. Then I was able to do my preparation and research, which also gave me a lot of insight. I got to go spend a couple weeks in New England. I spoke with a lot of professors of that time period and found a lot of real accounts of dropouts from schools, including Harvard, who decided to go on these expeditions, and [I found] their diaries and real written accounts. And I got to visit Ralph Waldo Emerson's home, which is still there and beautifully kept in Concord, Massachusetts. His relatives in fact very, very graciously showed me around and spoke with me about their relationship to that past and stories that they grew up on about him and also the profound effect of his writing to this day. [I] also went to an amazing museum in Concord that highlights all of the transcendentalists who lived around there.

Emerson, the Alcott sisters, Thoreau — this whole group of people is really honored and illuminated at the Concord Museum, which I highly recommend for anyone who's nearby. Getting to go to all those places provided a research period where I could cherry-pick what most inspired me in terms of Will's background and what most fit in terms of a sense of confusion and friction in religious thought in that time period, in both an intellectual sense of not belonging, of not fitting neatly into different schools of thought, and underneath that, a real emotional listlessness and perhaps emptiness.