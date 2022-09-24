The Next Chapter Of The Epic Saga Begins With A First Look At Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

The historical drama "Vikings" drew a large fanbase during its six-season run. Viewers quickly found themselves invested in the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his compatriots, helping to bring leads Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick to stardom as a result.

When the original series came to an end, Netflix was quickly able to give the viewers something to look forward to by greenlighting a sequel series. Titled "Vikings: Valhalla," the show jumps forward over 100 years, and follows a new group of characters, with a cast that includes Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Lujza Richter, Pääru Oja, Christopher Rygh, Frida Gustavsson, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

The show is created by Jeb Stuart, who is a familiar name to film fans, having previously co-written the action classics "Die Hard" and "The Fugitive." With the first season being released earlier this year, and the show having already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix has now given fans a tease of the upcoming 2nd season of "Vikings: Valhalla" during TUDUM 2022.