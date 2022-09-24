Netflix Just Gave Viewers Their First Look At Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix held its TUDUM event Saturday, releasing a host of trailers and information about new and continuing shows, including a scene from the upcoming "Bridgerton" limited prequel series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Netflix announced the series last spring and tagged Shonda Rhimes as the series' writer. She will also share executive producer duties with frequent collaborators Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Bela Bajaria, the streamer's head of global television, told Deadline, "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before 'Bridgerton' brought her to the world ... Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the 'Bridgerton' universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love ... we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

India Amarteifio ("Line of Duty," "The Tunnel") will star as the young Queen Charlotte, and holdovers from the original series include Golda Rosheuvel as the older version of the Queen, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hugh Sachs as Brimley, and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury. Given the immense popularity of the original series, fans no doubt are eagerly anticipating the spinoff, and the teaser offers a quick but vivid glimpse into the world that awaits them.