Florence Pugh Reflects On Filming Don't Worry Darling In A Premiere Day Instagram Post

As Olivia Wilde's second feature-length directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling," opens in theaters, it finally has a chance to stand on its own terms, apart from the alleged behind-the-scenes tension that has threatened to eclipse the film itself. Drama has followed "Don't Worry Darling," with rumors flying that Florence Pugh, who stars in the film, has bad blood with Wilde. This was inflamed by Pugh's decision to skip press engagements, although, the "Little Women" actor's absence is possibly explained by her current work on "Dune: Part Two."

Critical reception to the film has been poor, with Looper's own Dominic Griffin writing, "What could be a haunting exploration of the gender wars and the evolution of social mores in American society instead amounts to little more than a watchable enough episode of 'Black Mirror.'" Meanwhile, other reviews paint a picture of a film with high ambitions but lackluster execution.

However, Pugh seems unfazed by the bruhaha around "Don't Worry Darling," reflecting on her time filming the project in a bubbly Instagram post.