The Disturbing Thing Game Of Thrones' Sean Bean Did With Ned Stark's Decapitated Head

Whether it was how good the show actually was or the inaugural season's final shocking moments, it's tough to pinpoint what fans of "Game of Thrones" found most surprising about the first 10 episodes. Of course, the most shocking moment of Season 1 was when fan-favorite Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was brutally beheaded by the ruthless, newly-crowned King Joffrey Baratheon.

In Wired's "Web's Most Searched Questions," actor Sean Bean talks about what he believed brought on the untimely death of the King of the North. "He was a good man and he was getting in the way of things," Bean explained. "He wasn't corruptible, he wouldn't join in with these nest of vipers." When featured on a Reddit AMA conversation, Bean expanded his thoughts on Ned Stark's demise and how he, himself, was as emotionally jolted by the beheading — just like many fans were. U/shiven21 asked Bean how he felt about the death and the repose was, "I mean, I knew it was coming, you know? But when I read it, you know, it just comes out of the blue and was a nasty shock."

With Ned Stark being decapitated in the ninth episode, the Season 1 finale (Episode 10) still featured a part of him. The newly-crowned authority King Joffrey presents Ned Stark's severed head on a spike. Thanks to an award-winning design and effects team, this prosthetic noggin was creepily similar to the real-life actor's own cranium. But what might be as disturbing as Stark's death is what the actor did with the head afterward.