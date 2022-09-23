Why Mark Hamill Has Young Sheldon Fans In A Total Frenzy
Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) was, by all accounts, a huge "Star Wars" fan, despite making a classic "Star Wars" mistake when he recalled Darth Vader's (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) line to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from "The Empire Strikes Back" wrong. Some fans were up in arms over how someone like Sheldon — who was supposed to have a photographic memory — could blunder such an iconic line. But others felt he deserved a break, as the line has actually been misquoted for decades (via Snopes).
Not only did James Earl Jones and Carrie Fisher both make appearances as themselves in Season 7, Episode 14 ("The Convention Conundrum") of "The Big Bang Theory," but Mark Hamill officiated the wedding of Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) in Season 11, Episode 24 of the show. While "Young Sheldon" obviously takes place when Sheldon is a child and years before he's cultivated his obsession with specific franchises or video games, it's safe to say that eventually, we'll see Sheldon (Iain Armitage) begin his love for "Star Wars," which makes Armitage's interaction with Hamill on Twitter all the more endearing.
Fans are thrilled Mark Hamill watches the show and want him to make an appearance
On September 16, 2022, it all started with an innocent tweet sent out by CBS, stating that the series "Ghosts" has a new time slot — right after "Young Sheldon." "Ghosts" responded with, "We love @IainLoveTheatre! He and @MarkHamill might need to have it out over who's our biggest fan." Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon Cooper on "Young Sheldon," then replied, "The answer is definitely ME!! Sorry, @MarkHamill — you win every other competition, but I'm definitely the biggest fan!!" Enter Mark Hamill into the thread, telling Armitage, "I know better than to disagree with someone who so convincingly plays a person who's so much smarter than I could ever hope to be. You also happen to be a remarkable actor!"
Armitage obviously wasn't expecting Mark Hamill to jump into the conversation but was thrilled that he did, even suggesting to Hamill that they watch "Ghosts" together. Hamill responded one last time with a huge compliment, that "Young Sheldon" "has one of the best ensemble [casts] on all of television. Every single actor Is PERFECTION in their respective roles!"
Fans went nuts over the revelation that Mark Hamill watches the show, with some, like @lightwood_18, saying, "Okay now I need @MarkHamill to guest star on @YoungSheldon pls can it happen pls??" Hamill was reportedly disappointed that he played himself on "The Big Bang Theory" (per TV Promos), so here's the perfect chance for the actor to appear in "Young Sheldon" as someone else. Let's hope Steven Molaro or Chuck Lorre are listening.