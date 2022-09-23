Why Mark Hamill Has Young Sheldon Fans In A Total Frenzy

On September 16, 2022, it all started with an innocent tweet sent out by CBS, stating that the series "Ghosts" has a new time slot — right after "Young Sheldon." "Ghosts" responded with, "We love @IainLoveTheatre! He and @MarkHamill might need to have it out over who's our biggest fan." Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon Cooper on "Young Sheldon," then replied, "The answer is definitely ME!! Sorry, @MarkHamill — you win every other competition, but I'm definitely the biggest fan!!" Enter Mark Hamill into the thread, telling Armitage, "I know better than to disagree with someone who so convincingly plays a person who's so much smarter than I could ever hope to be. You also happen to be a remarkable actor!"

Armitage obviously wasn't expecting Mark Hamill to jump into the conversation but was thrilled that he did, even suggesting to Hamill that they watch "Ghosts" together. Hamill responded one last time with a huge compliment, that "Young Sheldon" "has one of the best ensemble [casts] on all of television. Every single actor Is PERFECTION in their respective roles!"

Fans went nuts over the revelation that Mark Hamill watches the show, with some, like @lightwood_18, saying, "Okay now I need @MarkHamill to guest star on @YoungSheldon pls can it happen pls??" Hamill was reportedly disappointed that he played himself on "The Big Bang Theory" (per TV Promos), so here's the perfect chance for the actor to appear in "Young Sheldon" as someone else. Let's hope Steven Molaro or Chuck Lorre are listening.