The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Shines The Spotlight On Penelope
"Bridgerton" is back and better than ever, as we're getting the first look at Season 3 in a brand new trailer. Season 1 was all about Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) while its follow-up tracked the love story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Now it's time for another character to shine and outside of the Bridgerton family. The first teaser for the beloved Netflix show is all about Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and we couldn't be happier. According to Deadline, this will be a little bit of a switch up from the order of the book series, skipping over the fourth novel which follows Benedict Bridgerton.
The Season 3 trailer proves the popular Netflix series hasn't lost its touch, and we're sure the show is going to skyrocket to the streamers' Top 10 across the globe. Your favorite "Bridgerton" characters are back (well, most of them) for what might just be the spiciest season of the series yet.
The Season 3 trailer for Bridgerton shifts the spotlight
Season 3 of "Bridgerton" is all about Penelope and her shot at love. Per Netflix's official synopsis for the upcoming installment, "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."
Additionally, Season 3 will also feature new and improved Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who is surprised to see that Penelope isn't giving him the same affection that he's been used to. The tension between these two is palpable in the new trailer, and we just hope Penelope will find a husband who can appreciate her. But if she can keep her secret identity as Lady Whistledown is what we're most interested in at this point.
"Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on May 16.