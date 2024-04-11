The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Shines The Spotlight On Penelope

"Bridgerton" is back and better than ever, as we're getting the first look at Season 3 in a brand new trailer. Season 1 was all about Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) while its follow-up tracked the love story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Now it's time for another character to shine and outside of the Bridgerton family. The first teaser for the beloved Netflix show is all about Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and we couldn't be happier. According to Deadline, this will be a little bit of a switch up from the order of the book series, skipping over the fourth novel which follows Benedict Bridgerton.

The Season 3 trailer proves the popular Netflix series hasn't lost its touch, and we're sure the show is going to skyrocket to the streamers' Top 10 across the globe. Your favorite "Bridgerton" characters are back (well, most of them) for what might just be the spiciest season of the series yet.